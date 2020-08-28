Sports News

We’ve branded ourselves well – Dreams FC coach Edwin Torto

Dreams Football Club

Assistant coach of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC, Edwin Torto has attributed the signing of former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Joseph Esso to the club's quality brand.

According to him, his outfit has branded themselves well and is of the view that the Dawu based will soon be part of the elite clubs in the country.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs forward moved to the 'Still Believe lads' on a two-year deal as a free agent after his contract with Accra Hearts of Oak expired last month and has officially been unveiled as a player of Dreams FC.

Reacting to the news, Edwin Torto said, “Dreams FC is a big family and a team that is well versed in marketing. It was rummoured Esso was joining Kotoko having agreed on personal terms but we knew what we were doing. When a deal is not complete you can’t deceive the public”



“What I know is that Dreams FC has got better management and I will commend them for stealing the show over Kotoko to sign the striker” he told Bryt FM.

