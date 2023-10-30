We’ve disappointed our fans – Asante Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim says he and his teammates have disappointed their fans after failing to snatch victory over Bechem United in week 7 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Peter Acquah scored his debut goal for the Porcupine Warriors before evergreen Augustine Okrah pulled parity for the visitors as the game ended 1-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



After the game, Danlad Ibrahim, who emerged as the man of the match expressed his disappointment following the stalemate.



“Very disappointed. We played at home and this is the third time we’ve disappointed our fans, I think it is not good for the team and not good for me as well”

“I think we should have won this game at the first half. It’s part of the game, sometimes, you need to understand how the job is. We trust our coaches and I believe they will let us know our mistakes and come back stronger” he said.



Asante Kotoko are still locked 7th on the table with 10 points while United are 12th with eight points.