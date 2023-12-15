We’ve followed Terry Yegbe for a long time - Elfsborg director Stefan Andreasson

Elfsborg defender, Terry Yegbe

Elfsborg sporting director Stefan Andreasson has recalled that the club has followed Ghana defender Terry Yegbe for a long time.

The 22-year-old signed for the Swedish club this week on a long term contract that will run until 2028.



Speaking after the deal was concluded, Stefan Andreasson said the club was delighted to announce the signing of the Ghana U23 player.



“Terry is a player we have been following for a long time and whom we already tried to sign this summer. After good discussions with Terry himself and SJK, we are very pleased to present him as an Elfsborg player today.”

In the summer of 2018, when Terry Yegbe was 17 years old, he joined then Ghana Premier League side WAFA (West African Football Academy) from his hometown club, Kickers FC.



Later, he moved to the capital, Accra, and signed for Vision FC, which played in the second tier league. After two years with the team, he moved on to Finland and SJK in the Finnish top league, where he spent two seasons.



He also made three appearances for the Ghana U23 national team during the African Championship in Morocco this summer, all as a starter, before landing at IF Elfsborg.