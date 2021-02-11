‘We’ve learnt from our mistakes’- Black Starlets’ Sylvester Antwi

Black Starlets of Ghana

Captain of Ghana’s U-17 Male Side, Sylvester Antwi says the team has learnt a lot from their mistakes committed during their friendly defeat to Morocco on Monday.

The Black Starlets lost to their Moroccan counterparts in the first of a two-legged friendly exercise.



The game took place in the North African country as they are the organizers of this initiative.



Ghana conceded two first-half goals in the first game and could only rally to get a consolation goal in the second half to lose 2-1.



The second installment of the exercise will be on Thursday when the two sides take to the field once again.

“Morocco is a very good side in Africa. We went into the game for a win but it didn’t go as expected,” Antwi said during a pre-match interview.



“Now we’ve watched them and we got a lot of experience from that game. So we are hoping tomorrow we will correct our mistakes and try and utilize the chances to get a victory,” he concluded.



The Black Starlets versus Morocco clash will take place at 3 pm GMT on Thursday and will be streamed live via the Ghana Football Association’s Official Facebook page.