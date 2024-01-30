We’ve monitored Alidu Seidu for some time now - Stade Rennais Technical Director

Alidu Seidu

Stade Rennais Technical Director Florian Maurice has revealed that the club has monitored Ghana defender Alidu Seidu for some time now before signing him.

The versatile 23-year-old has made the move from fellow Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot in a transfer valued at approximately €11 million.



Having completed mandatory medical checks upon his return from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where his playing time was limited, Seidu has committed to a four-year contract lasting until 2028.



Speaking after the transfer was announced, Florian Maurice was full of praise for Alidu Seidu.

“He's a player who's been identified for some time, who's been proving himself at Clermont for a few years now, with an incredible mentality and great leadership. He adapted very quickly to Ligue 1 and is one of the best in his position,” Florian Maurice told the club’s official website.



“We always hope that things work out when we recruit, but in any case, he has what it takes to become a successful player for Stade Rennais.”