We've not been winning medals because of poor infrastructure - Sports Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah

Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah has blamed the nation's inability to win medals during International competitions on the poor infrastructure and equipment available to the athletes in Ghana.

He said his government has done all within its power to change that sad story of poor infrastructure with the refurbishment of old dilapidated stadiums while building 10 new sports facilities across the nation.



According to the Minister, winning medals at International sporting events does not happen by accident as it takes hard work and good quality infrastructure.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM, he revealed that the numerous sports facilities will help unveil a lot of talents.



"We've always missed out when it comes to putting up proper measures to improve our sports. Now we're resolving it. In every country, sports development and promotion begin with sports infrastructure."



"When I came to the office the tartan tracks at the Accra Sports stadium had deteriorated including other facilities. We have started changing the face of Kaneshie Sports Complex to a world standard. We are constructing an 8-lane athletic oval there and facilities for other sporting events like boxing and taekwondo."



"Again, in every district, we have started constructing multi-purpose youth and sports centre where about 25 sporting disciplines can be held there."

"Now we are renovating those that were in a bad state when we came to office and building new ones at places we didn't have it."



"Our athletes have been failing because they are not exposed to modern infrastructure and equipment. We will be joking if we fail to resolve all these things. That's why we are addressing sports infrastructure comprehensively."



"The talents are everywhere that's why we are building across the country to enable the youth to have access to them and start developing the Interest from their tender age."



"We believe it will yield good results because better athletes will be produced which will help us win medals during International competitions."



Winning medals do not come by accident. We need to take better decisions to get there and I believe that is what we've started doing," he added.