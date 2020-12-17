We’ve taken lessons from the Olympics defeat – Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu, Asante Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko gaffer Maxwell Konadu has said that his side has learnt a lot of lessons from their Ghana Premier League defeat to Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors were handed their first defeat of the season by Great Olympics and head coach Maxwell Konadu after the loss says they have taken lessons from the game and will be working on a lot of things in subsequent games.



He admitted that the game was a tough one and they gave a poor showing in the first half before coming in a bit stronger in the second half.



“It was a difficult game. The first half we didn’t look good but we came into the second half and started doing the basic things. We have taken lessons from this and will work on them,” he said at the post-match conference.

The Konadu-led side has now won a game out of four in the topflight league this season.



Asante Kotoko will trek to Dawu to play against Dreams Football Club before embarking on their CAF Champions League journey to play against Al Hilal at the Accra Sports Stadium.