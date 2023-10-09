We want finish the season at a respectable position - Legon Cities boss Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities

Paa Kwesi Fabin, head coach of Legon Cities says they are aiming to finish in a respectable position in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The Royals currently sit 2nd on the league log with 7 points after four games.



Legon Cities in the matchday four games recorded a 1-1 draw against Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.



The Royals last season struggled and almost got relegated from the top flight.

Speaking after the draw, the former Aduana FC said they are aiming to finish in a respectable position in the ongoing campaign.



“To get a respectable position and avoid those relegation fights the club suffered these past seasons," the former Asante Kotoko coach said.



Legon Cities will host struggling Bechem United in the matchday five games at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday, October 15.