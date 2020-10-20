We want to be among the elite clubs next season – Dreams FC's Issah Yakubu

Dreams FC defender Issah Yakubu

Dreams FC defender, Issah Yakubu has disclosed that his outfit is aiming to be among the elite clubs in the country in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The domestic top-flight league is set to return on November 13 after several months of inactive football due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



In an interview with S.K Ntim of Bryt FM, Yakubu reiterated his side’s readiness for the forthcoming season and has set sights on finishing in the top four.

“I want to help my team to win more matches and at the end of the season, Dreams FC will be the best team in the league.”



“I’m hoping to help the team place a comfortable position at the end of the season and subsequently be in the elite clubs,” he said.