We want to be one of the best in Africa next season - Liberty Professionals

Ghanaian club, Liberty Professionals

Liberty Professionals Head Coach, David Ocloo, has said the club is making preparations to become one of the best teams in Africa as they prepare ahead of the resumption of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

The Dansoman-based club finished the 2019/20 truncated league season on 16 points with 4 wins, 7 draws and 4 losses in 15 league matches.



The season was annulled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, halting all football activities in the country.



The club is scouting for new quality players to beef up the old squad and start the upcoming season strongly.

The Scientific Soccer lads have transferred their midfield dynamo Mubarak Alhassan to Spanish side Granada.



In an exclusive interview with Class Sports, Coach Ocloo said: “I would like to improve on what we started last season. The target is to take the club to the very top. We want to bring in top quality players. Liberty Professionals will want to be one of the best teams in Ghana and Africa as well”.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will open the next football transfer window from Saturday, 15 August 2020 and close on Saturday, 31 October 2020, in accordance with the GFA regulations.

