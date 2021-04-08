We want to bring Brazilian happiness to Ghana – Gama

Gama said after the game that they are here to bring happiness

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Brazilian forward Fabio Gama has said together with his Co-Brazilian Michael Vinícius, they want to bring happiness from the South American country to Ghana.

The two were on target for the Porcupine Warriors in their week 16 Ghana Premier League outstanding game against Bechem at Len Clay Sports Stadium.



“We want to bring our Brazilian happiness to Ghana, and enjoy with the Ghanaian happiness and everybody will be happy, so we want to do it together.

“So it was important for Michael to score, he will get more confidence. In the first match, he wasn’t in camp but today (against Bechem United) he was here so the confidence will be better,” he said.



He added, "We will continue to do a good job and listen to what the coach will ask for us to do because this is one more step to our success.”



Asante Kotoko will play Berekum Chelsea next at their new home grounds – Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.