We want to build a fearsome attack for Africa – Medeama PRO Patrick Akoto

Medeama spokesperson, Patrick Akoto has assured an improvement in the attack of the club ahead of the CAF Champions League.

The Mauve and Yellow will represent Ghana in the next season’s Africa campaign after emerging as winners in the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign.



Medeama returns to Africa for the first time since 2016, where they reached the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.



Ghanaian clubs have struggled to make an impact in Africa in recent years including giants Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.



According to Akoto, his outfit intends to build a fearsome attacking threat and solidify the defense before the start of the Africa campaign.



"Clearly there is more room for improvement and we intend to beef up the squad. We are looking at making strategic signings to aid our campaign," Akoto told the local media

"We have to look at the various department and see where we need to augment. We want to build a fearsome attacking threat and also solidify the defence as well.



"Processes to get some of our intended targets are well underway and so our fans will be duly informed on progress made.



"The Africa terrain requires experience and so we're leaving no stone unturned in our quest to make a significant impact."



Medeama have been the most consistent team in Ghana in the last five years.