We want to defend well and score against Horoya - Medeama boss Evans Adotey

Medeama will take on AC Horoya

Medeama SC's head coach, Augustine Evans Adotey, has outlined their strategic approach for the encounter against Guinean team Horoya AC this Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves are focused on qualification and determined to demonstrate their mettle in this challenging fixture.



In their journey to this juncture, the Ghanaian champions clinched victory over Nigerian side Remo Stars FC in a penalty shootout, ultimately securing their passage with a 1-1 aggregate scoreline in the first round.



Adotey, a former coach of the Black Maidens, has meticulously studied their opponents and has devised a precise game plan to tip the scales in Medeama's favor, augmenting their chances of progressing further in the competition.

He said in pre-match conference: "As a coach, you need to look at the good side of your opponent and the weaknesses of the opponent as well.



“So all that I need to do is defend my goal and then score goals. That's exactly what I plan to do."



The game is scheduled for 15:00GMT on Sunday, September 17, at the Cape Coast Stadium.