We want to make impact in Africa - Kotoko's Emmanuel Gyamfi

Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi

Kumasi Asante Kotoko deputy captain, Emmanuel Gyamfi has shared that his outfit aim is to go higher in this year's CAF inter club competitions.

The Porcupine Warriors was selected to play in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League following the truncation of the season.



The Kumasi based club recently confirmed their participation to the Ghana FA and according to the winger, he and his teammates wants to make huge impact in Africa.

"We are definitely going to Africa so we will plead with Ghanaians to support us. In fact we will need much from them in terms of prayers"



"We the players will assure them to progress to the next stage of the competition, we aim to go higher" he said

