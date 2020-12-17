We want to win WAFU trophy for President Akufo-Addo - Ibrahim Danlad

Ghana Black Satellites goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad

Ghana Black Satellites goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad says the team wants to win the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship to honor President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The National U-20 side has been battling their peers for honors at the sub regional level for the past few weeks.



The team has successfully negotiated their path from the group stages to the finals fending off competition from Nigeria, Ivory Coast and more recently, Niger.



They next come face to face with Burkina Faso on Saturday with the ultimate trophy at stake.



Ghana recently had a General election with majority of the population voting to retain the President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Speaking to Wontumi TV in an interview, Ibrahim Danlad has revealed the best commemoration of the president’s reelection will be to deliver him the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship trophy.

“Initially the very big task was to secure qualification to Mauritania and that has been attained,” the Asante Kotoko goalie told Wontumi TV.



“Now the next step is to fight hard and win the trophy for Ghana and the president [H. E.] Nana Addo. We recently had peaceful elections so we believe if we win the trophy and bring it home, it will add to the joy and peace already in the country.



“So the jubilation we had yesterday is now in the past but we have started to engage each other to work hard to bring the trophy to Ghana.



“Ghana is hungry for trophies so we want to deliver this one to Ghanaians,” the young goalkeeper concluded.



By qualifying to the finals of the competition, the Black Satellites headed by Coach Karim Zito have also booked a ticket to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.