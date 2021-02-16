We want to win every game – Black Satellite defender Benjamin Aloma

The Black Satellites of Ghana

Captain of the Ghana U-20 team, Benjamin Aloma is upbeat about their chances in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Ghana will open their AFCON account against Tanzania in the ongoing U20 Africa Cup of Nations.



The game comes on at the Nouadhibou Sports Stadium at 4 pm today.



Speaking ahead of the game, Aloma stated that they are hoping to win every game they play at the tournament.

According to him, Ghana has produced many talents at the U-20 level and the current team is poised to add their names to the record.



“Our ultimate target is to win every match during this competition and to repeat what we did at the WAFU”, the left-back intimated.



The other Group C game between Morocco and The Gambia will be played at the Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou at 7 pm.