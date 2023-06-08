0
We want to win our final game of the season against Hearts of Oak - Berekum Chelsea chairman

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Executive Chairman of Berekum Chelsea, Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah has indicated that his outfit will be playing to win when the side faces Hearts of Oak next Sunday.

The Blues will host the Phobians on Sunday, June 11 in what will be the last game to bring the 2022/23 league season in Ghana to an end.

While the game is not of significance to Berekum Chelsea, Hearts of Oak are in need of a win to guarantee the team’s safety.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview on Wednesday night, Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah said regardless of what is at stake for the Phobians, Chelsea will play to win.

"For us, we don't have any problem with regard to the relegation battle, we just want a respectable position.

"Our game against Hearts of Oak is important to us, it will give us a respectable position on the log if we win.

"We'd like to beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday,” the Berekum Chelsea Executive Chairman said.

If Hearst of Oak loses to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday and results from other games do not go in favour of the Phobians, the team would be relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

