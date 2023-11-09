We want to win the CAF Women's Champions League trophy - Ampem Darkoa player

Linda Owusu Ansah

Ampem Darkoa Ladies midfielder Linda Owusu Ansah has expressed their determination to win the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League.

The midfielder stated that her teammates have put their victory in the first match against ASFAR behind them and fight for more.



Ansah emphasized that her team would not give up on their quest, until they win the tournament.



"We were happy we won against ASFAR but that is not the target. We are aiming for the trophy, so we continue to fight," she explained at a press conference ahead of their game against AS Mande.



She noted that the fans played a huge role in their first game and want Ghanaians to come to the stadium in their numbers to support them to victory.



"We were happy to see the Ghanaian fans in the stands. That is why we run to them after the goals and the game," she added.

"They really boosted our morale, and I will urge them to come again as we face AS Mande tomorrow night."



The Ghanaian and Wafu Zone B champions led by head coach Joe Nana Adarkwah are making their maiden appearance at the continental competition with the trophy their topmost priority.



Ampem Darkoa are making their debut appearance at the CAF Women's Champions League after winning the Ghana Women's Premier League and Wafu Zone B tournament.







