We wanted to maintain the unbeaten run against Namibia - Doris Boaduwaa

Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa (Right)

Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa says their target was to maintain their unbeaten record when they took on Namibia last Tuesday in the reverse fixture of the final round of qualifying for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana women’s national team lost (1-0) for the first time in 11 games since Nora Hauptle took over in February 2023.



The defeat didn’t matter in the end because they had enough credit in the bank because the 3-1 win in the first leg saw them qualify 3-2 on aggregate.



Speaking to Flashscore about the game played in South Africa, she said, “The game against Namibia wasn’t easy because we wanted to maintain the unbeaten run. But in this game, it’s either you win, draw, or lose so we took it on the good side.

"Losing didn’t bring sadness because we had secured qualification and there was enough praise from the coaches and technical team because this had been our only loss since the ‘Mission Volta’ agenda started.



"This was also important because it got us into the WAFCON. We took the loss like professionals so we accepted the loss because it brought happiness in the end.”