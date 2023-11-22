We were better than Comoros in 90 minutes – Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton

Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton has indicated that his side did not deserve to lose against Comoros on Tuesday.

The Black Stars lost to Comoros by a goal to nil today in the second game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Ghana coach Chris Hughton congratulated Comoros for the win but said the Black Stars played better in the 90 minutes.



“Congratulations to Comoros for the victory. In my opinion over the 90 minutes, we were the better team. I thought Ghana we were the better team. We conceded what we regarded as a poor goal to concede and we were not able to capitalise on the chances that we had.

“So this was not a game where Comoros won this game comfortably. Over the 90 minutes, we were the better team but unfortunately, we were not able to put away the chances that we created,” Coach Chris Hughton said.



Following the defeat to Comoros, reports suggest Ghana coach Chris Hughton could lose his job.