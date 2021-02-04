We were denied a perfect goal against Liberty — Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Head coach of Aduana Stars Paa Kwesi Fabin has apportioned blame to center referee, Bashiru Dauda for their inability to pick the three maximum points against Liberty Professionals on Wednesday.

The Scientific Soccer lads were held to a 0-0 draw on home turf by the fire boys in week 12 of the Ghana Premier League.



The home side dominated the entire game but some great anticipation and reflex from goalkeeper Joseph Addo was the only thing that kept the visitors in the game.



Bright Adjei nearly won it for Aduana Stars just on the stroke of full time after his bullet header appeared to have crossed the goal line after hitting the upright before it was later collected by the host goalie, Kofi Baah.



Despite admitting they started the game poorly, the former Kotoko trainer expressed shock after the referee denied them a goal which he believes was a perfect one.

In his post-match interview, he said, "Well, I must say It was an average performance. But getting to the end we found our rhythm. Then we got a perfect goal but strangely the referee didn’t whistle for it. I am shocked.”



“We did our best. We scored a perfect goal which the ball hit the net before it came out. The referee was right on the spot and he was looking at the linesman, amazing.”



Aduana Stars will play host to WAFA in matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.