8
Menu
Sports

We will be back stronger - Tariq Lamptey after Ghana's World Cup exit

Tariq Lamptey 4356765.jfif Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey

Sun, 4 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has penned an inspiring message to fans of the Black Stars after the team's early exit from the World Cup.

The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay. A game Lamptey missed.

The Brighton and Hove Albion right-back made two appearances at the World Cup, coming on as a second-half substitute against Portugal before starting and excelling against South Korea.

"I thank God for this moment and the opportunity we have been given, we would have liked things to have turned out differently but God's timing is best. We’ll use this as more motivation and work even harder. A big thank you to everyone for all the support, really appreciate it," wrote Lamptey on Twitter.

"We will be back stronger this is just the start," he added.

The four-time African champions will now switch their attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: