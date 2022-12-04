We will be back stronger - Tariq Lamptey after Ghana's World Cup exit

Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has penned an inspiring message to fans of the Black Stars after the team's early exit from the World Cup.

The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay. A game Lamptey missed.



The Brighton and Hove Albion right-back made two appearances at the World Cup, coming on as a second-half substitute against Portugal before starting and excelling against South Korea.



"I thank God for this moment and the opportunity we have been given, we would have liked things to have turned out differently but God's timing is best. We’ll use this as more motivation and work even harder. A big thank you to everyone for all the support, really appreciate it," wrote Lamptey on Twitter.

"We will be back stronger this is just the start," he added.



The four-time African champions will now switch their attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.