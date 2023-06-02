We will be ready for Nigeria in the final - Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi assures Ghanaians

Yussif Basigi

The Ghana U20 Girls national team head coach, Yussif Basigi has indicated that his side will give their best in the finals of the 2023 WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Cup of Nations tournament.

Ahead of the finals on Saturday, June 3, the Black Princesses coach says he will come up with a solid plan to overcome Nigeria.



“We are not putting pressure on the girls. Every match and its tactical play. We have seen the Nigerians play and we know how they play. We have also seen how they play so we are going to map up our strategy,” coach Yussif Basigi said after Black Princesses defeated Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.



Meanwhile, coach Yussif Basigi says his team needed time to become a formidable side.

“This is a new team I’m building and putting them together in fact will not be a 9-day wonder. We need to have patience and then you depart the team to be a winsome team,” the highly-rated coach said.



The finals of the WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Cup will be played tomorrow at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The game will kick off at 18:30gmt.