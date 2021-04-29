We will beat Kotoko at all cost - Legon Cities striker Hans Kwofie

Legon Cities striker, Hans Kwofie(R)

Striker for Legon Cities FC, Hans Kwofie has stressed that the team will defeat Asante Kotoko at all cost this weekend to improve their standings on the Ghana Premier League table.

Nicknamed the Royals, the club is placed 15th on the league table but just a point adrift the relegation zone.



Keen on surviving the drop at the end of the season, Legon Cities will need to pick big points in the next five matches.



Ahead of the immediate game against Asante Kotoko, striker Hans Kwofie says it is a match his side must win by all means.

“Definitely we are going in tough to win this game massively. We are much concern about this game than Kotoko because our position isn’t the best and if we should lose we don’t have anything to say.



“If Kotoko lose they are in a better position. We are winning at all cost,” the experienced striker said in a pre-match interview.



The match between Legon Cities FC and Asante Kotoko will be played on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.