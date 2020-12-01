We will beat Salitas FC in Burkina Faso - Ashgold coach

Assistant coach for Ashanti Gold SC, Thomas Duah

The assistant coach for Ashanti Gold SC, Thomas Duah has assured fans that the team will triumph against Salitas FC in Burkina Faso to secure qualification to the next phase of this season’s CAF Confederations Cup competition.

After being handed the go-ahead to represent Ghana in this season’s inter-club competition, the team is facing a stern challenge from Salitas FC in the preliminary stage.



Yesterday, the Miners club disappointingly drew goalless with the Burkinabe opponent in a game they were expected to cruise to victory.



While the hurdle has now become difficult, Coach Thomas Duah remains optimistic about the chances of Ashanti Gold SC.

“There was no luck on our side yesterday that’s why we drew yesterday against Salitas FC but I can say we will surely qualify in Burkina Faso in the return leg. Though they are a good side their strength is their midfield though. We couldn't take our chances that's why we drew yesterday,” he told Hot FM in an interview.



Coach Thomas Duah continued, “Football is about fans if fans were in the stadium the shouting can even help us to get at least a goal yesterday at the Len Clay stadium yesterday. We are assuring all Ashgold fans that it's 100% they will go to Burkina Faso against Salitas FC.”



Ashanti Gold SC is expected to travel from Ghana to Burkina Faso on Wednesday before the crucial second leg encounter against Salitas FC in the coming weekend.