We will celebrate AFCON crown for one month - Baba Rahman

A file photo of Ghanaian football fans

Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman is advocating for a one-month celebration if his native Ghana becomes successful at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The four-time African champions are back on another expedition after qualifying to the continental Mundial.



The West African powerhouse secured a routine qualification after a 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe.



However, the Black Stars have failed to win the trophy despite impressing heavily in the last decade.



The West African giants have not won the title since 1982 and there has been massive apprehension to end a long wait for an African crown.

The team came close to clinching it in 2015 but lost out on a sensational penalty shoot-out to neighbours Ivory Coast.



But defender Baba Rahman, who is on loan at Greek side PAOK from Chelsea, says the country should celebrate for one month if it finally clinches the title a 40-year wait.



"So many young players motivated coupled with experienced old players makes a perfect blend," he told FMIG's Tophic Kadir Sienu.



"When there is this mixture, it always works well for Ghana. I am hoping that whoever gets the chance to make it will bring the AFCON to us and we can celebrate for one month. If we win it, we should celebrate it for one month."