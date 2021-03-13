We will change the face of sports in Ghana - Akpokavie

Richard Akpokavie, Ghana Olympic Committee Presidential aspirant

Mr. Richard Akpokavie, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Presidential aspirant has vowed to change the face of Ghana sports when given the nod to lead the GOC for the next years.

Speaking at his Manifesto launch yesterday at the GNAT Hall in Accra, he said, over the years, Ghana has underperformed at the Olympic Ganes adding that, when voted as the GOC President, he would ensure that athletes were given adequate preparations and plans would be put in place to achieve success at the Olympic, Commonwealth Games, and other International competitions.



He said, the Team Akpokavie was passionate, capable, committed, and have the integrity to move Ghana sports to a level where Ghanaian athletes would perform incredibly at the international front and position Ghana high in the world.



Mr. Akpokavie, who is currently the Secretary-General of the GOC and formerly the President of the Ghana Hockey Association assured delegates that his team was ready to work and collaborate to rebuild the GOC brand to bring the magnetic goodwill and passion to attract corporate sponsorships.

He said, his 18-member team would do more to move Ghana sports forward, stressing that, his team was focused and would pay much attention to the athletes to be well-positioned after their sports career.



The GOC would go to the polls on March, 15 to elect new executives to run the Committee for the next four years.