We will collaborate with government for Christian Atsu's funeral - Family spokesperson

The spokesperson of the Atsu family, Robert Ann, has revealed that they will collaborate with the government of Ghana for the funeral arrangements of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu.

This according to Robert is because Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on behalf of the government stated that they will take care of the funeral cost of the late footballer while speaking on Sunday, February 19, 2023, when the mortal remains of Atsu was brought to Ghana.



As a result of the pledge from the government, Robert Ann told GhanaWeb Sports that the family will meet for the necessary arrangement for the funeral but will constantly inform the government of their plans.



"Well the government has made it clear to us and the whole nation that they will take up the cost of the funeral in consultation with the family per what the Vice President said."

"The family is also yet to sit and decide the way forward but everything will be done in consultation with the government and then we will give our brother (Christian Atsu) a befitting burial," he told GhanaWeb Sports.







