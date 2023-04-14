0
We will continue to work to avoid relegation - Legon Cities boss Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities Maxwell Konadu Legon Cities coach, Maxwell Konadu

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has said that they are working hard to maintain their Ghana Premier League status.

The Royals are struggling in the 2022–23 Ghana Premier League season.

The club sits 16th on the league log with 28 points after 25 games.

Legon Cities will host the bottom-placed Kotoku Royals in the matchday 26 games on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Konadu has assured that they remain focused and will work to maintain their Premier League status.

"Now they are playing good football, they are fighting very hard, and that is for me very important," the former Asante Kotoko head coach told StarTimes.

"Now we have one thing on our mind—the league; we have to focus."

"And make sure that everybody comes on board so that we can keep fighting so that we can take ourselves out of the relegation zone," he added.

