We will do everything in our power to beat Samartex - Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities tactician, Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities tactician, Maxwell Konadu has revealed that their final Premier League game for the season against Samartex is must win.

The Royals put themselves in a fix after succumbing to a 3-1 defeat to relegation-haunted King Faisal at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday, June 3 2023.



Abdul Latif's brace and a beauty by Baba Yahaya secured victory for The Insha Allah Boys as Ebenezer Armegah's consolation for Cities proved futile.



The defeat leaves them on 11th position on the league standings with 43 points , and leaves them very much in the thick of the relegation mire.

Konadu is fully aware of how crucial their final league game away to Samartex is to their survival in the top flight.



He told StarTimes: "We will everything in our power to beat Samartex. We will train very well and prepare very very well. It's the last game of the season and we will throw everything at them to win the game whether we like it or not.



"...We will not be relegated."