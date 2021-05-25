We will do everything possible to win the league – Hearts of Oak PRO

• Kwame Opare Addo is optimistic about the team’s chances of winning the league

• Hearts of Oak will host Berekum Chelsea on matchday 27



Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has hinted about the management's willingness in contributing their quota in helping the team win the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians currently lead the league table on goal difference and are hoping to win their first silverware since the 2009 season.

Ahead of their matchday 27 home game against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 30, 2021, Kwame Opare Addo has assured the fans that they will provide any assistance to help the paying body win the league.



“We shall do everything to protect our lead on the League log because we have really worked for it.”



“The Hearts family knows it has not been an easy journey to reach this level, so, there is no way we are going to slip for any team to win this season’s League,” he told Kumasi-based Opemsuo FM.



