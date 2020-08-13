Sports News

'We will do massive work if we get 10% of Black Stars money' - Ghanaian Para Athlete

Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe

Three-time Ghanaian Paralympian, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, has challenged the state to give 10 percent of what is given to the senior national team the Black Stars to the least for the least financed in Ghana and will get excellent results.

He said, when adequate support is given to the least financed sports the athletes would improve in their performance and compete for laurels with the giants of the world.



In an interview with the GNA Sports, he said “least financed sports has suffered a lot when it comes to support. I know we all love football but the national cake has to be shared equally because it’s not a crime for someone to choose boxing table tennis etc as his or job.



“We’re not demanding exactly what is given to Black Stars but even if 10% of what is given to the Stars is given to us, we will do massive work. Sometimes a whole team of ten would need about $5000 and you’ll be told there’s no money.



“But you can see huge sums of money is given to the Black Stars as a winning bonus at competitions.”



Botsyo Nkegbe, who had been a Para athlete for 16 years and won many laurels for the Nation stressed that “If we believe sports create jobs then we will need to support it. Sometimes the support comes two weeks or a week to a competition. The maximum is a month which is very bad.

“If the state spends for instance 9000 dollars on me and I win gold, and you give me 1000 dollars for my efforts, I’d appreciate it. But if you promise me 10,000 dollars to win a medal without any effort or adequate preparation put in by the state, that would be an insult to me.”



He mentioned that, most of the financial support to him during International competitions come from individuals and Corporate entities.



He appealed to the government to support the lesser known sports and put measures in place to motivate and encourage athletes.



Botsyo Nkegbe is the first Para athlete who has qualified to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan next year.

