We will do more through hard work - Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic insists

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has assured fans that the team will gradually become better with time.

According to him, although the Phobians have improved, the team will do better through continuous hard work.



“We are still working on our team progress. There is more to be done and it is only hard work that will get us there,” Coach Slavko Matic said after guiding Hearts of Oak to beat Kotoku Royals 1-0 last weekend.



He added, "There is a team plan for every match depending on the opponent. Lots of goal-scoring chances were created and yet we failed to utilize them. Tactically it isn’t good so we have to keep working on every aspect of our play. We always have to show a winning mentality. The opponent created some decent chances but the good thing is that we prevented them from scoring and fought till the end."

This week, the Serbian tactician has stepped up training with his Hearts of Oak players as part of preparations for the next Ghana Premier League match against Karela United.



That game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, November 13, and will kick off at 3 pm.



A win for Hearts of Oak in the upcoming game could potentially propel the team to climb into the top four of the Ghana Premier League standings if results from other games go in the favour of the team.