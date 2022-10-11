We will do our best to qualify for the Olympic Games – Ibrahim Tanko

Coach Ibrahim Tanko

The head coach of Ghana’s u-23 side, Ibrahim Tanko, has disclosed that he would give his best to ensure the Black Meteors qualify for the next Olympic Games and the u-23 AFCON.

Ghana missed out on qualifying for both the u-23 AFCON and Olympic Games in 2021 following the Anas documentary, which disrupted football in the country.



However, having overcome the issues of the past, Ibrahim Tanko believes with the right preparation, Ghana can qualify for both the Olympic Games and the u-23 AFCON.



“We didn’t have the chance to qualify for the Olympics but we have another chance so we are doing everything possible so we qualify for Africa and then from there we qualify for the Olympic games,” he said in an interview with the GFA.



He added, “when we started, I think we had the Normalization and there were many challenges but this one we have an FA in place and we hope that the GFA will give us all the support we need so that we do our best to qualify the team to Olympics.”



Ghana’s u-23, also known as the Black Meteors, will face Mozambique in a doubleheader later this month for the 2023 African U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.





JNA/BOG