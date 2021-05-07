We will end WAFA's home dominance - Great Olympics

Accra Great Olympics players

Public Relations Officer of Great Olympics, Saint Osei has insisted his outfit are aiming to end the home dominance of West Africa Football Academy (WAFA).

The Wonder Club will be hosted at the Academy Boys at the Sogakope Sports Complex in matchday 23 games today.



WAFA has been dominant at their grounds ad have beaten all the big giants in the Premier League.



But according to Mr Osei, the two times Ghana Premier League will end their home dominance today.



"We know what WAFA can do any day but we [Great Olympics] are not Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko," he told Accra based Peace FM.

"We are heading to this game with a mission and with Gladson Awako leading this team, we are confident of beating WAFA at their home grounds today.



"We had a setback against Ebusua Dwarfs but it has been resolved and we made amends against Liberty Professionals.



"We are confident ahead of the game and picking up all three points is the agenda," he added.



Great Olympics sit 3rd on league log with 37 points. The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.