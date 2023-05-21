0
Menu
Sports

We will fight for the Champions League – Sharon Sampson after winning Greek League

Video Archive
Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Black Princesses forward, Sharon Sampson has expressed her delight after winning the Greek Women’s Premier League title with AC Paok.

The talented attacker signed for the Greek club just last season but has been very successful in her debut season.

She is already a star in the team and scored many goals to steer the team to win the league title.

With the team qualifying to feature in the Women’s Champions League next season, Sharon Sampson says her teammates will fight for the trophy as well.

“Happy to have ended my first professional year as Greek champions but we are not done yet next-> fight for champions league #PAOKfamily,” she said in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sharon Sampson (@sharonsampsonn)

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name