'We will fight to make it it to the CAF Champions League knockout stage' - Medeama striker Benjamin Bature

Medeama players

Medeama forward Benjamin Bature has conveyed his commitment, along with his teammates, to secure qualification from their group in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions are set to face Al Ahly in Cairo, followed by matches against Algerian giants Chabab Beloizdad and Tanzania Young Africans in Group D.



As they prepare for the upcoming clash against Al Ahly at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday, Bature emphasised their goal to progress further in the competition.



He assured fans that Medeama will put up a strong fight to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament.

“We are proud of ourselves for securing qualification to the group stage for the first time in the club’s history but we want to move further in the competition so we are going to fight to progress to the knockout stage”



Medeama secured a historic qualification to the group stage of the Champions League, edging out Remo Stars and Horoya AC in the preliminary stages.