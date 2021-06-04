We will finish them in the first half - Oluboi Commodore eyes Hearts Of Oak scalp

General manager for Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore

General manager for Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore is positive his side will defeat Hearts Of Oak in their matchday 28 fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The wonder club will play at home to their regional rivals this weekend aiming to complete the double against the Phobians.



According to Oluboi Commodore, Great Olympics is poised for the encounter and they are ready to finish Hearts Of Oak in the first stanza of the game.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, Oluboi Commodore said,

“We don’t need any warmup to face Hearts of Oak. Hearts is a normal team. We only need fair officiating to play them. We will finish them in the first half. Olympics also wants to win the league so we expecting to beat Hearts of Oak and win the other remaining matches”.



Hearts currently leads the league log with 49 points whilst Olympics are third with 44 points.