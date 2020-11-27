We will fix our defensive problems - Hearts of Oak coach

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Edward Nii Odoom, has assured the Phobian fans that they will solve the lapses in their defense as they continue their 2020/2021 campaign.

Accra Hearts of Oak conceded 11 goals in 14 league games in the 2019/2020 truncated season and has already conceded two goals in their first game of the season against Ashanti Gold.



The Phobians despite scoring two goals through striker Kwawo Obeng Jnr, shipped in two goals from Hans Kwofie to share the points on the day.



Reacting to the leaking defense of his team that has raised a major concern for fans of Accra Hearts of Oak, coach Edward Nii Odoom stated that he will work to address the problem.

"This will be addressed at training this week and I'm positive that the system will bounce back to normalcy going into the upcoming games."



“It was a very painful way to concede with virtually the last kick of the game and, we will work on this to correct the situation”, Coach Odoom added.