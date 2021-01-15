We will honour Henri Wientjes with a win against Kotoko - George Ofosuhene

WAFA players

Operations Manager of West African Football Academy (WAFA), George Ofosuhene has said that his outfit will beat Asante Kotoko to honour their late President, Henri Wientjes.

The Ghana Premier League side announced the demise of its owner, Henri Wientjes to the entire sporting populace on Tuesday, January 6, 2021, in his home country, Netherlands.



The Dutchman has been the main brain behind the success of the academy boys in the last few years, making them a formidable side in the Ghana Premier League.



Ahead of his side clash against Kotoko on Sunday, he said, “We are not afraid of Kotoko. The demise of our President is motivating us to beat them in his honour. Henri Wientjes does not have time and so there are matches he sometimes comes down to watch. Matches between Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and Ashantigold are games he loved to watch during matchday,” he told Kwaku Sarpong Sarkodie of Bryt FM.

“In fact, when he is around, the motivation is high and that propelled us to beat any team. He gives a lot of incentives when the team wins so, in his absence, we have decided to win the game to honour him.”



“We will play them squarely to win this game. Matches between us and Kotoko are not difficult. If we need the three points, we don’t care about the team we play.”