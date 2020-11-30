We will ‘kill’ Noudhibou in Ghana- Asante Kotoko’s Dentaa Amoateng

The Diasporan and International Relations Manager of Asante Kotoko, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE

The Diasporan and International Relations Manager of Asante Kotoko, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng has promised defeat for Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou when they visit Ghana next week.

The Porcupine Warriors held the Mauritanian champions to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary stage clash.



Young attacker Ibrahim Osman scored an early first-half goal for Kotoko before a 21st-minute penalty from Hemeya Tanjy restored parity for the home side.



The result favours a Kotoko side, whose officials have complained of unfair officiating by the Malian referee, Gaousou Kane.

The Ghanaian giants will host the second leg and speaking to Kumai-based Silver FM after the game, Dentaa Amoateng bemoaned the poor officiating her side suffered.



“Our boys played very well, but you can clearly see there is something wrong with the officiating referee.



“As we’ve drawn 1-1 here, we will kill them in Ghana,” Dentaa Amoateng disclosed.