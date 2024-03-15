We will lose an outstanding coach and a great person in Otto Addo - Dortmund chief

Otto Addo

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, has shared sentiments of regret following the announcement of Otto Addo's departure from the club.

Otto Addo has been appointed for a second stint following the sacking of Chris Hughton after Ghana failed to go beyond the group stage at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Kehl remarked, "We will lose an outstanding coach and a great person in Otto Addo."



During his initial tenure, Addo successfully guided Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before resigning to fully commit to his role at Dortmund.



Kehl acknowledged Addo's longstanding connection to the Ghanaian national team, stating, "I know that the national team has always been something very special for Otto, despite his long-standing ties to BVB."



Despite the loss for Dortmund, Kehl conveyed his support for Addo's new venture, expressing confidence in his commitment to both roles until the summer.



"Nevertheless, I am happy for him, and I am sure that he will give his best for BVB until the summer and that we will remain in close contact beyond that," Kehl added.

Otto Addo's departure marks the conclusion of a fruitful collaboration with Dortmund, where he served as a top talent coach.



His contributions to the development of young players and his impact on the club's success will be remembered fondly by colleagues and fans alike.



Otto Addo will be on the sidelines for the international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria in March, where he will serve as an interim coach.



However, he is slated to assume permanent leadership of the Black Stars after these matches in May.



Addo will be presented with a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24 months.