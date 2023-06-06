We will make our fans happy before the league ends – Abdul Gazale

Abdul Gazale

Stand-in coach for Asante Kotoko Abdulai Gazale has promised to put smiles on the faces of club faithfuls when they wrap up the 2022/23 betPawa premier league with a game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 3 and will be aiming to replicate same on the final day.



Asante Kotoko will host Dreams FC on the final day of the 2022/23 season. Amid poor attendance, Kotoko have failed to win their last three home games and Gazale's wish is to win in front of the unhappy fans.



"I am hoping that something we haven't done in the season, which is winning twice. I strongly believe that and I pray that the players will continue to listen and we go back to Baba Yara Stadium and make our supporters happy before the league ends”, he told Kessben Sports.

The defending champions are fourth on the league log with 51 points after 33 games.



LSN/KPE