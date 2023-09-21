We will make sure we are ready for Tuesday - Black Queens coach after Rwanda win

The Black Queens secured a commanding 7-0 victory over Rwanda on Wednesday

The head coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle, emphasized the team's dedication to preparing for the return leg of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

In a dominant display, Ghana secured a commanding 7-0 victory over their opponents in the first leg of the first round of the qualifiers, establishing a substantial advantage leading up to the reverse fixture set for Tuesday.



Hauptle, speaking in the aftermath of the match, expressed her contentment with the team's performance and pointed out the importance of fine-tuning certain aspects.



“There are still little details that we have to address. It was good to also give five players playing time to release the load.



She further stated, “Now our focus is to make sure we are ready next Tuesday in Accra in our own stadium in front of our crowd.”

In the match, Doris Boaduwaa, Evelyn Badu, and Princella Adubea contributed goals to give Ghana a 3-0 lead at halftime.



Kusi Alice, Evelyn Badu, and a double by Achiaa Anasthesia secured a commanding 7-0 victory for the Black Queens.



The return leg of the first round is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Once the qualifying process is completed, the Black Queens will advance to the second round of the tournament.