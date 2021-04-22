We will miss injured Justice Blay - Medeama SC coach Yaw Preko

Medeama SC midfielder, Justice Blay

The head coach for Medeama, Yaw Preko has admitted that his team will miss Justice Blay following the midfielder’s latest injury.

The highly-rated midfielder was in action for the Yellow and Mauve side last weekend when they defeated Legon Cities FC 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League.



Unfortunately, he could not play the entire duration of the match and had to come off after a nasty foul from defender Joseph Adjei.



As reported earlier this week, Justice Blay has suffered a broken leg injury and will spend two to three months on the sidelines.



“It is very unfortunate that he has suffered such a career-threatening injury because he is yet to begin his football career. He is a unique player because he is not only a good dribbler but is very aggressive too, separating him from other players," Yaw Preko said.

“I know he is going through a lot after the injury because I have been through it before. However, he has a strong mentality so I believe he can cope with this unfortunate incident as we offer him our support”.



Coach Yaw Preko continued, “He is one of our best players, so his absence would be felt so much, but we are doing everything to fill the vacuum created while hoping that he recovers speedily and return to action.



In Justice Blay's absence, midfielders including Kwasi Donsu and Rashid Nortey will be expected to step up for Medeama SC.