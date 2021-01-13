We will not allow more fans for Hearts versus Kotoko match – NSA

Hearts versus Kotoko is set for February 14

Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority has said that the government will consider increasing the percentage of fans allowed at game venues if the country’s coronavirus situation improves.

Currently, game centres are allowed to admit only 25% of full capacity with some fans appealing to government to allow full capacity.



Professor Twumasi told Peace FM that the government is hopeful that the situation will get better and that football will benefit if that happens.



He, however, sounded caution that the NSA is not contemplating allowing more fans at the Accra Sports Stadium when the two biggest clubs in the country clash in the Ghana Premier League.



He said that the only condition that will make it possible for more fans to be admitted is when the health authorities state that Ghana has made gains against the virus.

Professor Twumasi said that security will be improved for the match and that the NSA will ensure strict adherence to the safety protocols.



“As we go forward, if the Covid situation improves, the government will expand the numbers if possible. Every match has its own measures. Kotoko versus Hearts is a big game so when it gets there we will improve things. Though Kotoko versus Hearts is a category A game, we will not change the attendance”.



“Ticketing and everything will be restricted to the numbers. When it gets to Hearts and Kotoko, security will be improved. The number of security personnel will increase to ensure strict adherence to the protocols. We are ready for that game”.



The Super 2 as the clash is known will be played on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021.