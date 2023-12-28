We will not disappoint our fans - Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey wants his outfit to finish the first half of the Ghana Premier League style.

The Porcupine Warriors are away to Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday at the Sunyani Coronation Park as the first half of the domestic top-flight comes to an end this weekend.



The former Inter Allies star is looking forward to helping his side snatch victory in the final game of the first round against the Premier League returnees.

“We will not disappoint our fans. We will stay focus and secure victory against Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani” he said.



Lamptey is one of the eleven home-based players to have made the 55-man provisional squad of the Black Stars and is looking forward to making the cut for the tournament in Ivory Coast next month.