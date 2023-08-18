We will not repeat last season's mistakes - Opare Addo assures Hearts of Oak fans

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has hinted that the club will not repeat the mistakes they committed last season.

The Phobian Club started last season with Samuel Boadu in charge but was sacked midway through last season.



Boadu, who joined Hearts of Oak from Medeama SC was replaced by Slavko Matic.



However, the Serbian manager was forced to resign from his role after he was chased out by the fans due to a poor run of results.



Assistant coach, David Ocloo, who has left the club on mutual grounds was named as the interim manager until the end of the season.



Hearts of Oak secured a 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea on the final day to maintain their status in the Premier League.

Ahead of the new season, Opare Addo has assured that the leadership of the club will not repeat the mistakes again.



“Whatever happened to us as a club last season will not repeat itself this season," he told Kumasi-based Sikka FM.



Opare Addo also shared that their pre-season has so far gone as expected.



“Our pre-season this year as a club is going well as planned and our expectations are being met," he said.



Hearts of Oak will open their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with a home game against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.