We will overcome Horoya AC to reach CAF Champions League group stage - Medeama SC

Communications Director of Medeama Sporting Club, Patrick Akoto

The Communications Director of Medeama Sporting Club, Patrick Akoto has indicated that the club is keen on making Ghana proud in the CAF Champions League.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season on Tuesday, August 29, he said the Yellow and Move outfit will fight to overcome Horoya AC to make it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.



“Let me just add Mr. President that amid all the doubts and its associated concomitants we have managed to navigate our way through the waters in Nigeria to beat Remo Stars and advance. We promise you that despite the humongous task against Horoya we are determined to make Ghana very very proud by qualifying for the group stage,” Patrick Akoto said.



Meanwhile, Medeama Sporting Club have set sight on defending the Ghana Premier League title in the 2023/24 football season.

The club had a successful stint in the league last season and lifted the title at the end of the campaign.



According to Patrick Akoto, Medeama SC will outplay all the other clubs to defend the title next season.