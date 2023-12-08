We will play one of our best game against Yanga - Medeama's Felix Aboage assures

Medeama SC goalkeeper, Felix Aboagye

Medeama SC goalkeeper, Felix Aboagye, assured that the team would play one of their best performance in their CAF Champions League game against Young Africans.

Felix Aboagye expressed his desire to keep a clean sheet but stressed that winning is the utmost priority for the team.



"As a goalkeeper, you need to keep a clean sheet. Each and every game, I want to keep a clean sheet but the game decides sometimes. In some instances, we’re unable to keep a clean sheet due to one or two mistakes. Tomorrow, I am not promising a clean sheet, but we are going to give off our best to take the three maximum points," he said as quoted by Fooballghana.



Medeama could move to second place on the table if they manage to beat Young Africa today, Friday, December 8, 2023.

They are currently tied with Belouzdad on 3 points each after two games while Young Africans occupy the bottom of the table with 1 point. Al Ahly led the group with 4 points.



The Mauve and Yellows will host Young Africans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their third group game. The game is set for 16:00 GMT kickoff time.



